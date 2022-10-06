Dovetail Games has announced that Catan – Console Edition is coming in 2023, and will be a “multiplayer friendly, digital version of the popular board game developed by Nomad Games”.

It’ll be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X next year, with no Switch version mentioned as of yet, which seems a bit strange. This isn’t the first time Catan has come to consoles, as the Xbox 360 got a version developed by Big Huge games way back when.

“We’ve collaborated closely with Nomad Games and CATAN to provide players with an authentic experience unlike any other. We tried to pay attention to the little details, like the bunting that decorates the longest road or the little chimney when someone builds a city; each part of the game has been carefully designed to bring the board to life,” Natalie Dodd, Studio Producer at Dovetail Games, said. “The ability to play locally with friends is a novel and exciting addition. Players can track cards using their phones, which eliminates the risk of other players seeing your resources. We can’t wait to show everyone this fantastic feature!”

CATAN – Console Edition brings the massively popular board game to life, with features that expand on the 27-year-old classic’s success. Console Edition includes highly detailed tiles that will immerse players on the island of CATAN, a new way for players to play locally from the couch with up to four friends, and a multiplayer mode to play with fellow Catanians all over the world. CATAN – Console Edition features multiplayer as well as a ranking system. Matchmaking can be done with friends or against other players from all over the world. Gather resources, construct settlements throughout CATAN, and become the winning Catanian to advance in rank. The multiplayer ranking system will try to match players together based on skill level and will update at the end of each game.

The game will launch in 2023.