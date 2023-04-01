Goat Simulator 3 is collaborating with a leading board game

It’s the original anniversary of Goat Simulator, so Coffee Stain has announced a Goat Simulator 3 collaboration with a surprising property. First and foremost, note this isn’t an April Fools joke, as it’s after lunchtime, but the original Goat Sim genuinely did come out on this day in 2014, so it’s not that much of a surprise to have an announcement on the same date for Goat Simulator 3.

So let’s rip the band-aid off and just say it: Catan’s iconic sheep has disappeared and found her way to Goat Simulator 3’s San Angora and will be available to players as a new free playable skin. Yes, the sheep from the board game Catan.

Now found in San Angora and seemingly settled in her new home, Coffee Stain North and Coffee Stain Publishing have approved a temporary relocation of Goat Simulator 3’s one and only Pilgor, who coincidentally turns nine years old today (having first appeared in Goat Simulator on April 1st 2014). Pilgor will visit CATAN to take on the sheep’s former role until a replacement can be found from the flock. CATAN players on Board Game Arena and CATAN Console Edition will be able to see Pilgor in her interim position as CATAN’s new goat for a limited time only until 23:59 (GMT) April 1st.

Santiago Ferrero, Creative Director at Coffee Stain North said: “We couldn’t be happier to welcome CATAN’s sheep to San Angora, sheep are basically fluffier goats at the end of the day so we know she’ll fit right in. The island could also use a break from the troublesome Pilgor who we’ve managed to offload for a while to Catan to fill in as their resource goat, since she’s technically 32 in goat years it’s high time she tried her hooves at a proper job!”

“It brings us shear joy that our beloved sheep has been found safe and sound, and that she is having a great time in San Angora,” said Pete Fenlon, CEO of CATAN Studio. “And while she is on her woolly adventure, we are equally happy to welcome Pilgor to Catan. No goat could make a better stand-in! May she happily run wild in Catan’s rich pastures. Welcome to the flock, Pilgor!”

So yes, you can now play as the Catan Sheep in Goat Simulator 3 for a limited time, while Pilgor is temporarily taking the place of the sheep in Catan on Board Game Arena Mode and console editions of the game, temporarily.

And once again, just to be clear: this ISN’T an April Fool’s Day joke.

Goat Simulator 3 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.