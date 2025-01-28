City Transport Simulator: Tram released on PC and consoles

Dovetail Games has announced that City Transport Simulator: Tram is out now for PC (Steam, Epic Games Store), and on PS5 and Xbox Series S|X.

Originally in Early Access, the game is now at the stage to be released as a 1.0 version, with the developer saying: “Players will step into the cab of some of the most iconic trams in the world. Each tram has been lovingly recreated with true-to-life interiors, exteriors, and driving mechanics to deliver an authentic tram-driving experience. From vintage classics to modern engineering marvels, every tram offers a unique feel and challenge.”

Check out the new trailer, below:

In addition to the trams themselves, City Transport Simulator: Tram comes with two exciting game modes: career and sandbox modes. In Career Mode, players take on the challenge of revitalising a struggling tram network. Starting with a single tram and minimal resources, they must work to expand and improve the network, aiming to create a city-wide system. By earning XP and progressing through the game, players can grow their fleet, refine and customise timetables, and unlock new opportunities to enhance their operations. Sandbox Mode offers a more chilled-out and creative experience, allowing players to enjoy the freedom of driving their favourite trams without constraints. They can explore everything the city has to offer and make it their own; design tramlines however they wish and transport passengers at their leisure, making it the perfect option for those seeking a more relaxed way to play.

City Transport Simulator: Tram offers three editions to cater to every player. The Standard Edition delivers the full core experience and includes the ULF A1, ULF B1, and R2.2b trams. For those seeking to expand their gameplay, the Deluxe Edition adds the StadtRegioTram and Type D Vienna to the trams found in the Standard Edition. And finally, for those who want the most comprehensive experience that City Transport Simulator: Tram has to offer, the Collector’s Edition features all trams found in Standard and Deluxe, the classic E1 Vienna and GT8N Mannheim trams, as well as the exciting Depot + Southern Route Add-On.

The game is launching with a 10% discount which expires on February 11th, and is out now for PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PS5.