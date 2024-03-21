Train Sim World 4 gets London Overground line add-on

Dovetail Games has announced that Train Sim World 4 has released a new overground line add-on, in the form of the Suffragette Line: Gospel Oak – Barking Riverside route.

Available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Steam and Epic Games, a new trailer has also been released to show of the add-on. The developer says you can “operate services along this route, from Gospel Oak to Barking and Barking Riverside, passing through various neighbourhoods and new developments along the way”.

Check out the new trailer, below:

The Gospel Oak to Barking Line, nicknamed the ‘GOBLIN’, has a rich history, spanning 150 years, and passes through seven boroughs of North and East London. Recently, it was announced that the route would be renamed the Suffragette Line as part of TfL’s initiative to simplify route names. This change honours the early 20th-century suffragette movement in the East End, acknowledging its contribution to women’s rights.

Last year, the game had a free PlayStation Plus trial that offered two hours of in-game play, and previous games have added all manner of lines like the Derbyshire one, or the Manchester DLC.

Here’s some of the key features for the game:

Learn to drive realistic trains on detailed routes

Expand your knowledge on the Training Center

Put your skills to the test across engaging scenarios and varied timetables

Express your creativity with Livery Designer, Scenario Planner and Photo Mode

Choose your journey with Free Roam

Experience all Train Sim World 4 has to offer with new content

Expand your collection with new upcoming and TSW Compatible content

Feel the power of simulation in your hands. Experience immense velocity and express unrivalled creativity with Train Sim World 4! Expand your rail hobby and discover the raw emotion of driving a diverse array of iconic routes and trains. From training center to mountain pass, this is your journey.

Train Sim World 4 is out now for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store).