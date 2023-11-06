Train Sim World 4 gets PS Plus free trial

Train Sim World 4 is giving players in the US and UK access to a 2-hour free trial for PlayStation Plus members, and it’s available right now. Depending on the region players are in, they’ll have access to either the UK Regional Edition (East Coast Main Line) or the US Regional Addition (Antelope Valley).

Feel the power of simulation in your hands. Experience immense velocity and express unrivalled creativity with Train Sim World 4! Expand your rail hobby and discover the raw emotion of driving a diverse array of iconic routes and trains. From training center to mountain pass, this is your journey.

After players have finished with the 2-hour free trial of Train Sim World 4, progress will be saved until the purchase of the main game. Free Roam and Photo Mode are part of the trial, along with new controller haptic support which includes vibrations during throttle movements and track joints, seeing the next signal aspect colour in the lightbar, and audible warnings through the controller speaker when safety systems are enabled.

Some of the key features of Train Sim World 4 are:

Learn to drive realistic trains on detailed routes Expand your knowledge on the Training Center Put your skills to the test across engaging scenarios and varied timetables Express your creativity with Livery Designer, Scenario Planner and Photo Mode Choose your journey with Free Roam Experience all Train Sim World 4 has to offer with new available content East Coast Main Line: Peterborough – Doncaster with the LNER BR Class 801 Antelope Valley Line: Los Angeles – Lancaster with the Metrolink F125 S-Bahn Vorarlberg: Lindau – Bludenz with the ÖBB 4024 DELUXE EDITION: LNER Class A3 60103 Flying Scotsman DELUXE EDITION: Railpool BR 193 Vectron (and Nahverkehr Dresden – Riesa) Expand your collection with new upcoming and TSW Compatible content SPECIAL EDITION: Southeastern Highspeed: London St Pancras – Ashford Intl & Faversham Linke Rheinstrecke: Mainz – Koblenz LGV Méditerranée: Marseille – Avignon Northeast Corridor: Boston – Providence Your existing collection comes with you

