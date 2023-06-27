Train Sim World 3 Glossop Line: Manchester DLC adds new route

Train Sim World 3 just got even bigger, thanks to a new add on that brings the Glossop Line: Manchester – Hadfield & Glossop route to the game. This comes not long after Derbyshire railway line was added, in May of this year.

The developer says this will let players “once again take on the fan favourite Class 323, but this time in Northern livery out to Manchester’s eastern suburbs”, while adding that “The route marks the second time Manchester has appeared in-game, following the earlier Northern Trans-Pennine route set during British Rail’s 1980s diesel era. Glossop Line instead showcases modern Manchester and electric trains with Piccadilly Station the main terminus at the western end of the line”.

Dinting Station, located next to the Dinting Viaduct of 1844, splits the route with its triangle platform layout so that trains visit both Glossop and Hadfield, where the driver must change ends before continuing their journey. Intermediate stations, including Flowery Field and Broadbottom, all feature and collectibles can be found along the way. Manchester’s bee mascot even makes an appearance as adorable flowerpots on the platforms. Those wanting to experience something beyond train driving will have two exciting new features to explore, unique to this route. ‘On Guard’ and ‘Gossip Line’ Scenarios see players take up the role of the Guard and a Photographer, going along the train checking passenger tickets and travelling along the line snapping parts of the Glossop Line scenery.

If you own the back catalogue of UK content for Train Sim World 3 you will also see extra services included, such as rail tours, freight trains, and more appearing “from a selection of previous route add-ons”.

The Glossop Line: Manchester – Hadfield & Glossop route add-on is out now for Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PC (Epic Game Store, Steam), PS4, PlayStation 5, and will cost £19.99 / $24.99 / €24.99, though there’s a 10% discount available to players of Birmingham Cross-City on Xbox and Steam until July 31st, and a 10% launch discount for PlayStation Plus and Epic Games Store players.