Trash Goblin gets first major update, adds a new character

Spilt Milk Studios has released information on the first major update for its cosy shopkeeping game, Trash Goblin, out now on PC via Steam.

Trash Goblin launched in early access on PC last month (October) and it seems the team is getting stuck in with the big updates already.

The developer says: “The new “Full of Beans” update brings hotly requested changes and additions to the base game, including the anticipated stash upgrades, to help you store more trinkets. Purchase and enhance the Chest to increase your stash slots, and find a few bonus slots through other upgrades scattered around the shop! Start your day with a good cup of joe with the new stove and coffee pot, where drinking coffee gives you 1 bonus timeslot to use every day. Only drink one coffee a day, that’s more than enough for a hardworking Goblin!”

Check out the new video below:

Trash Goblin lets you customise your myriad of already-peculiar goods by combining these trinkets together in almost endless ways, upcycling them into even more strange and wonderful new items to meet the eccentric requests of your colourful customers. Get to know your regulars so you can make custom pieces tailored around their desires – which will fetch you even more money! Grow your business! Spend your savings to upgrade your shop, buy new and better tools that offer additional ways to restore your trinkets – making them even more valuable – and expand your space, customising it to your tastes.

The new character is called Raniel, a “delightful frogkin whose mother is a little worried about him”. The update also adds new quests for Ortici and Virgil, 10 new trinkets, and an accessory for the Lich Crown. You can read the full patch notes on the official info page, here.

Here’s some of the features from the latest press release:

50 trinkets, accessories & variations to find, clean, repair and upcycle with well over 180 unique (and sometimes questionable) combinations to muck around with

3+ tools & upgrades to use across 3 trinket-care minigames

10+ NPC characters to get to know and sell to

Tons of expansion and customisation options to make your shop your own

3-5hrs of hand-crafted quests & content

Endless customers

Endless gameplay

Trash Goblin is out now in early access on PC via Steam.