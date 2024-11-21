Wildkeepers Rising is having a playtest in December

Developer Lioncode Games has announced its “bullet-heaven” title Wildkeepers Rising will be having an alpha playtest in December. This will be part of the Bullet Heaven Fest on Steam, running from December 4th to December 11th.

The team says: “Combining the ever-growing power curve of a survivor-like with the compulsive fun of a creature collector, Wildkeepers sees players battling frenetic hordes alongside a cast of powerful monsters. Join the playtest to tame a whimsical group of Guardians with hand-drawn art inspired by the great Akira Toriyama of Dragon Ball fame.”

Check out the latest trailer, below:

Wildkeepers Rising is an action roguelite blending the power curve of a bullet heaven with the compulsive fun of a creature collector. Tame outlandish Guardians and savage dastardly hordes of monsters infesting the land. With art inspired by classic fantasy and anime, this hand-drawn indie offers a satisfying game loop with varied maps and modes to explore!

Bullet Heaven | Shred thousands of enemies by creating synergies with different tameable Guardians.

Hand-Drawn Art | Inspired by the works of Akira Toriyama (Dragon Ball), Jim Henson (The Dark Crystal), and Hayao Miyazaki (Studio Ghibli).

Creature Collector | Discover, tame, and train magical beasts, and trigger their devastating special attacks in battle!

Roguelite Progression | Unlock and acquire upgrades in your village between runs

RPG Elements | Discover a rich world of fantasy heroes and magical monsters and a tale of vengeance.

Lioncode Games previously released Mech Armada, a game sitting on a “very positive” review on Steam currently, that was released in June 2022.

On the subject of how long this new game will be in early access, the developer says: “We expect to keep Wildkeepers Rising in Early Access for about 12 months. But plans can change and it will stay in Early Access until we feel it’s properly finished”.

Wildkeepers Rising is coming to Steam early access “soon”.