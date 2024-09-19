Wildkeepers Rising announced, is a new creature collector with a twist

Lioncode Games, the team behind Mech Armada, has announced Wildkeepers Rising, a new creature collector that is also a survivor-like game. The game is also described as a bullet-heaven title, gameplay wise, and you can see it in action in the new reveal trailer.

The team says you’ll “tame a team of whimsical Guardians and decimate an endless onslaught of enemies in this hand-drawn indie adventure inspired by fantasy and anime classics.”

Check out the trailer, below:

Wildkeepers Rising offers snowballing power curves and satisfying monster synergies, as your Guardians grow stronger and stronger on a buffet of outlandish mobs at the heart of the breakout survivor-like/bullet heaven subgenre. Wildkeepers sees the introduction of RPG elements to the genre, with charming creatures, storytelling, and art inspired by the great Akira Toriyama, Hayao Miyazaki, and Jim Henson. Wildkeepers Rising is an action roguelite blending the power curve of a bullet heaven with the compulsive fun of a creature collector. Tame outlandish Guardians and savage dastardly hordes of monsters infesting the land. With art inspired by classic fantasy and anime, this hand-drawn indie offers a satisfying game loop with varied maps and modes to explore!

“We’ve seen survivor games adopt some twists since the original recipe, integrating mining, guns, and god boons; Wildkeepers further innovates by adding adorable creature collecting and party synergy to the dopamine rush and replayability of games like Vampire Survivors or Death Must Die” – Sergio Garces, Lioncode Games Director.

“I’m combining cues and inspiration from my favorite anime and fantasy titles to make these monsters as fun and whimsical as I can. Classic arcade beat-em-ups are hugely influential on our character roster as well–we’re a small team, so we’re working hard to create a love letter to our influences that inspired us to want to create.” – Lyle Moore, Art Director.

Wildkeepers Rising doesn’t have a release date yet, but will be coming to PC via Steam.