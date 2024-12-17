Biped out now on PS5, sequel coming in 2025

Meta Publishing and Next Studios have together announced the release of co-op puzzler, Biped, on PS5, with a sequel due next year.

The teams say that the PS5 version is PS5 Pro optimised, with “stunning 2K resolution”, adding that: “Whether you’re revisiting its charming world or diving in for the first time, this updated release delivers a more visually immersive experience than ever before. As a bonus, Biped will be available for free to players with a PlayStation Plus subscription after launch.”

Check out the trailer, below:

After brave bipeds had reactivated all the beacons on Earth, they received a strange signal from a faraway planet. This can mean only one thing – someone is calling out for help! Now, our mechanical friends are determined to prove themselves and help those in need across the Galaxy. Become a hero and save the planet in distress. After all, even the tiniest robots are capable of great deeds!

Here’s the key features from the press release:

Team Up!: Play as two charming bipedal robots, Aku and Sila, who rely on each other and embark on incredible adventures side by side.

Play as two charming bipedal robots, Aku and Sila, who rely on each other and embark on incredible adventures side by side. New Mechanics: Try out new movement types that are smoothly integrated into the game process. Soar gracefully on a hang glider and leave beautiful patterns behind, or conquer ledges and breaks with a grappling hook!

Try out new movement types that are smoothly integrated into the game process. Soar gracefully on a hang glider and leave beautiful patterns behind, or conquer ledges and breaks with a grappling hook! Two-Legged Teamwork: Unite with your robot partner and become one to solve special puzzles. Take the role of “legs” or “arms” and coordinate your next step.

Unite with your robot partner and become one to solve special puzzles. Take the role of “legs” or “arms” and coordinate your next step. Explore New Biomes: Unravel the mysteries of an alien planet and meet new characters, even elementals. Explore unfamiliar environments and be ready to face the challenges that they might bring.

There’s more, though, as a sequel has been confirmed for 2025.

Looking ahead, the adventure continues with Biped 2, set to release in 2025 on Windows PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4|5, and Xbox One and Series X|S. Building on the success of the original, Biped 2 raises the stakes with expanded multiplayer, including four-player co-op for the first time, new robots, missions, and stunning new biomes. Players will encounter even more challenging puzzles as they navigate diverse landscapes, either solo, or with friends in two- or four-player co-op.

Biped is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox. The sequel will be coming to the same formats in 2025.