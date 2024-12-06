Escape Simulator 2 announced, trailer released

Pine Studio has announced Escape Simulator 2, a new adventure for 1-8 players all about puzzle solving, via a new trailer.

The developer says “budding puzzle solvers can immerse themselves in the series’ most intricate escape rooms yet, crafted with input from real-life escape room experts and legendary Escape Simulator community builders. Players will be able to explore detailed environments to uncover clues and solve a range of mysteries including the fate of a stranded starship, the secrets of Count Dracula’s castle, and the hidden location of a cursed pirate treasure”.

Check out the reveal trailer, below:

Boris Barbir, Co-Founder at Pine Studio said: “A sequel gives us the opportunity to start fresh and push the boundaries of the escape room genre. For Escape Simulator 2, we were inspired to explore darker themes and experiment with new gameplay and puzzle mechanics. This sequel also brings significant technical upgrades, including a new rendering engine, rewritten netcode, improved physics, and enhanced animations. While Escape Simulator 2 adopts a darker, more mysterious tone compared to the original, it’s not a horror game—there are no jump scares or gore. We love the Escape Simulator community and we plan to continue supporting the original game while expanding and enhancing Escape Simulator 2 after its launch.”

Here’s the key features from the latest press release:

Puzzle-Solving mystery: Dive into the series’ most detailed environments yet and solve 12 brand-new, puzzle-filled escape rooms.

Dive into the series’ most detailed environments yet and solve 12 brand-new, puzzle-filled escape rooms. Play Solo or Multiplayer: Tackle each challenge on your own or team up with up to 8 players for the ultimate cooperative escape room experience.

Tackle each challenge on your own or team up with up to 8 players for the ultimate cooperative escape room experience. Enhanced Physics & Interactions: Feel like you’re walking into a real-life escape room, with every part of the room designed for interactivity.

Feel like you’re walking into a real-life escape room, with every part of the room designed for interactivity. Room Editor 2.0: Create and share your dream escape rooms with an upgraded suite of tools including a brand-new lighting engine, building constructor, and animation editor.

Escape Simulator 2 is coming to PC.