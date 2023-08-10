Escape Simulator is getting Portal DLC, and it’s endorsed by Valve

Valve may not be making a new Portal game we know about, but Pine Studio has managed to get an endorsed collaboration for its game, Escape Simulator.

Coming to Escape Simulator for free on September 7th, the Portal DLC will have to you go “behind the scenes at the Aperture Science Computer-Aided Enrichment Center with a Portal-themed escape room”, and we’ve got a brand new trailer to show it off, along with the official word on the DLC, and the key feature list.

In this new DLC designed by Pine Studio with permission from Valve, a minor workplace incident involving thermal discouragement beam emitters has the Aperture Laboratories on lockdown with you (and up to nine other players) trapped inside. Please don’t panic, as you may distract your fellow test subjects. You’ll need to solve puzzles, repair a Personality Core, reunite with old cubed-shaped friends, and break Aperture Laboratories’ safety protocols to escape. And this time around, the cake is not a lie. We promise.

Here’s the feature list for Escape Simulator:

Solve puzzles. Face a growing collection of interactive escape rooms, spread across seven weird and wonderful locations: “Labyrinth of Egypt,” “Adrift in Space,” “Edgewood Mansion,” “Omega Corporation,” “Steampunk Airship,” “Leonardo’s Workshop” and “Wild West.”

Team up with friends. Every Escape Simulator room supports online co-op! Join forces with friends to test your teamwork & tackle puzzles together.

Powered by the community. Use the Room Editor to build your very own *dream* escape room. Or dive into one of the 3,500+ custom rooms built by our creative community.

Dress to impress. Wear silly hats, customize your character & wear a series of themed outfits, tailor-made for each puzzle environment.

Cause chaos! Smash vases. Melt locks. Rearrange the furniture. Make a mess! If it’s not nailed down, you can pick it up (and inevitably throw it at your friends).

The main game is out now, with the Portal DLC launching on September 7th.