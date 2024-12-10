Little Rocket Lab announced by Teenage Astonauts and No More Robots

Developer Teenage Astronauts has announce da new cosy-take on the production/factory sim genre: Little Rocket Lab, coming in 2025.

Little Rocket Lab will be published by No More Robots (Hypospace Outlaw, Yes Your Grace, Descenders), and the developer is solo dev, Kyle Schmitz, who previously worked at Ubisoft.

In Little Rocket Lab, you play as “Morgan, an aspiring engineer who is shooting for the stars. Somehow she plans to build an entire rocket ship on the outskirts of her hometown, starting with small contraptions, and working her way to humongous, sprawling, automated machines.”.

Check out the trailer:

Little Rocket Lab is a classic building and resource management sim, set in a cozy village filled with NPCs who want to help… and sometimes hinder. With friendships to rekindle, puzzles to solve and a huge world to explore, everything is in place to make this experience a blast from start to finish. Outside of smashing together crazy contraptions, you’ll need to mine out resources, explore coasts, railyards, quarries and underground areas — and get some help from a few mechanical friends along the way. And each area of the town provides different challenges, incorporating electrical elements, water, cranes, furnaces, crafting, automation through robotics, and loads more. So roll up your sleeves, and get building. It turns out that saving this town really is rocket science!

Little Rocket Lab is coming to PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, and Game Pass in 2025.