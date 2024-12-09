Phantom Squad from Super Rare Originals coming in 2025

Super Rare Originals has announced that Phantom Squad, from developer CTRL Freak, is coming to PC in 2025, and a demo is coming soon.

The demo for the co-op top-down tactical shooter will be hitting during Daedalic’s “Four is a Party – Multiplayer Celebration”, which is “an indie multiplayer celebration hosted on Steam”, and will run from from December 9th (today) for a week until the 16th.

Check out the new trailer promoting the fact you can wishlist it now, and then some info on the game itself:

The Phantom Squad are a unit of officially KIA operatives, tied to no country, and dedicated to combatting terrorism anywhere on the planet, by any means necessary. Players play as a member of the Phantom Squad, with each team member playing a different role – led by the player’s choice of weapons and gadgets. Players can work together online across a number of missions with different and intense objectives and environments; neutralize key figures, extract hostages, infiltrate enemy bases and more. Before each mission, players work together to plan and strategize how to complete the mission. Once the mission commences, players will work on-the-fly, as gunplay, gadgets, and reactive decisions will dictate the success or failure of the mission. Communicate with your squad by using real-time collaborative tools and voice chat, gather intel using tactical gadgets, annotate mission area maps and draw paths and blind spots. Phantom Squad provides players the tools to craft and execute flawless plans and strategies. However, things don’t always go as planned, and once all hell breaks loose, players will shoot their way to completion with the precise and intuitive controls in Phantom Squad.

Here’s the features from the latest press release:

Planning & Strategy – Scout routes, mark objectives and set and exit points before each mission. Engage in direct combat or prioritise stealth, you call the shots on how to finish the job.

Real-Time Tactics – Issue real-time commands to the squad, directing them to take cover, hold positions, and engage specific enemies. Your commands can ensure your squad finishes the mission intact, or put them in the enemy’s line of fire.

Gadgets & Equipment – Utilize cameras, door wedges and other specialised tools in the Phantom Squad’s arsenal to transform how each mission plays out, giving the squad options beyond direct confrontation and rewarding careful use of resources.

Co-op Teamwork – Join other players online to form the optimal Phantom Squad. Each member of the squad has a specialised role, making team composition key to executing specific strategies.

Phantom Squad is coming to PC in 2025.