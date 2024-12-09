Phasmophobia final community event of 2024 starts this week

Developer Kinetic Games has announced the final community event of 2024 for recently released title, Phasmophobia, and it’s starting soon.

In fact, it’s starting in a few days on Wednesday December 12th (12am UTC). The developer says:

Commencing on 12th December at 12AM UTC, the Phasmophobia community will be tasked with working together to hunt through four of the most popular maps which will be blanketed in a fresh fall of snow and adorned with festive decorations with the objective to identify something incredibly sinister lurking in the familiar surroundings. Completing additional objectives will unlock jack-in-the box items which will grant points towards the overall Community Goal and unlock unique rewards.

“Our community is everything” stated Daniel Knight, CEO and Lead Developer, Kinetic Games. “We have designed these in game events as a Thank You to our players. We are taking their feedback on board and intend to continue adding events into the game in the future.”

In our early access console review of Phasmophobia, we said: “Despite having a few small issues on console, Phasmophobia is still one of the most interesting, unique, and scary horror games on the market. It’s a game I’ll be playing for hundreds more hours, and hopefully thanks to the console port I’ll be doing so with a few unfortunate friends too. If you haven’t tried Phasmophobia yet then this is a great time to start, but be warned you may need to keep a change of underwear handy.”

The developer explains on Steam that: “The current plan is to get to a full release late 2024 however this may change depending on features added and how the game will progress through early access.””

The Winter’s Jest event will go on until the end of the year, at 23:59pm on December 31st, 2024.

Phasmophobia is available on PC via Steam, PS5, PlayStation VR2 and Xbox S|X.