Phasmophobia gets delay on consoles due to office fire incident

Kinetic Games has shared some unfortunate news regarding the decision to delay the release of Phasmophobia on consoles. The developers took to X and informed the community that a recent fire incident at its office building has left them with “unpredicted development issues.”

The full message reads:

Dear Phasmophobia Community, First and foremost, we’d like to thank you all for your support and that you are just as excited as we are for the console release. Due to a a recent fire incident in our office building and unpredicted development issues, our ability to test and develop has been significantly impacted. After careful consideration we have made the tough decision to delay the console release, initially set for August, while we get everything sorted. We are now alming for a special launch during the week leading up to Halloween this October. This gives us the needed time to perfect and fine-tune everything. Your patience and understanding mean everything to us, and we can’t wait to bring Phasmophobia to consoles.

Phasmophobia is a 4-player, online co-op where the goal is to investigate haunted locations as paranormal investigators. It’s a title that blew up on release for its abundance of jump scares and cleverness, and although players are going to have to wait a little while longer, it’s clearly a much-needed extension. We here at God is a Geek hope everyone at Kinetic Games are OK, and regardless of the delay, we can’t wait to see Phasmophobia arrive across consoles in late October.