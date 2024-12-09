Real-time strategy title IDUN – Frontline Survival coming in January

Developer Gustav Hagerling has announced that debut game IDUN – Frontline Survival is coming to Steam on January 20th, 2025.

Hagerling was formerly the chief visual effects director on the Battlefield series, and in this game players will: “extract resources, upgrade technology, defend against enemies, and complete a thrilling space exploration campaign”.

The game combines RTS and tower defense gameplay, and the developer says it “features overwhelming enemy swarms that fill the screen”.

Check out the new trailer, below:

IDUN, named after the Norse goddess of youth, begins as humanity lands on a planet bearing her name. This unique game blends real-time strategy (RTS) and tower defense mechanics, allowing players to move turrets freely. The primary goal is to extract sufficient resources from the planet before being overrun by waves of enemy forces. The game includes a traditional story-driven campaign, alongside various challenging modes. In the campaign, players follow the protagonist as they embark on a journey across the IDUN planet, where a gripping tale of love, deception, and death unfolds. The challenge modes include different gameplay scenarios such as defending collection points, escorting nuclear vehicles, surviving as a group of survivors, and protecting mining carts. Players will face off against swarms of enemies with varying difficulty levels, earning resources to advance their technology and strengthen their forces. Players must balance the micro-management demands of RTS gameplay, coordinating diverse combat units to maintain a solid frontline. At the same time, they must strategically plan defenses like in a tower defense game, adjusting to complex and multi-layered maps. Beyond the battlefield, players will use the resources gathered from combat to plan out technology upgrades, ensuring they have the necessary tools to face the growing threats.

Here’s the key features from the latest press release:

Overwhelming swarms of enemies filling the screen

A unique blend of RTS and tower defense gameplay, with real-time troop management

Fully destructible terrain and smooth AI pathfinding for more complex and varied attack routes

A wide variety of combat units, including heroes, turrets, and coordinated land and air operations

IDUN – Frontline Survival is coming to PC via Steam on January 20th, 2025.