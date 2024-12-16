Stellar Blade holiday-themed event adds a new mini-game

Developer Shift Up has announced a free update for Stellar Blade, just in time for the holidays, adding new scenery, a mini-game, and costume.

DongKi Lee (CTO/Stellar Blade Technical Director, Shift Up) has posted about the update on the Official PlayStation Blog, which comes tomorrow: “Experience the magic of the holidays in Stellar Blade. Xion, adorned with warm, festive lights, is ready to welcome you with the spirit of hope and humanity. Join us for a special event designed to bring joy and comfort to your everyday life. A Xion filled with seasonal romance awaits you on December 17!”

There’s a fair bit for a free update, as follows:

A colourful Christmas tree brightens Xion, transforming the once cold city square into a cosy, festive space with warm lights and decorations. The Last Gulp, where Xion’s citizens gather after peace is restored, is also decorated for the holidays. The Santa Dress for Eve is designed as an adorable and festive appearance. The I’m No Santa costume for Adam has a humorous twist. Complete the look with the Santa Girl hairstyle and personalize it with accessories such as Snow Crystal Glasses, Wreath Earrings, and Sleigh Ear Cuffs. The newly added Rudolph Pack cosmetic for the Drone is an endearing item reimagining Rudolph leading Santa’s sleigh. With a red nose and cute horns, this Drone is sure to brighten up your holiday.

The content can be turned on and off via the options menu, as seen below:

The main draw for the update, however, is the new mini-game. It seems to offer a chance to play darts with protagonist Eve.

The blog closes with the developer saying: “Create unforgettable memories with these gifts prepared in Stellar Blade this cold winter. The dev team put extra touch to this update to deliver a joyful holiday to all. May the streets of Xion that were once cold, and empty be filled with the wonders of the season.”

Stellar Blade is out now for PS5.