Stellar Blade demo coming on March 29th

Developer Shift Up has announced a demo of Stellar Blade, the upcoming PS5 exclusive for April, will be released on March 29th.

Hyung Tae Kim, the director for Stellar Blade has revealed a bit about the game, and the demo, on the official PlayStation Blog, including which part of the game the demo is actually from.

The director says: “The demo takes place from the very beginning of the game when Eve, a member of the 7th Airborne Squad is sent to Earth on a mission to reclaim the planet from the Naytiba, up to the first boss fight. This first stage will include the tutorial phase to help you familiarize yourself with basic combat features as you explore post-war Eidos 7, a human city now infested by the Naytiba, giving you an early grasp of gameplay mechanics that will serve you throughout the game’s story”.

The future of humanity hangs in the balance in Stellar Blade, an all-new story-driven action adventure on PlayStation 5. Ravaged by strange, powerful creatures, Earth has been abandoned, and what is left of the decimated human race has fled to a Colony in outer space. After travelling from the Colony, 7th Airborne Squad member EVE arrives on the desolate remains of our planet with a clear-cut mission: to save humankind by reclaiming Earth from the Naytiba – the malevolent force that has devastated it. But as EVE tackles the Naytiba one-by-one, piecing together the mysteries of the past in the ruins of human civilization, she realizes that her mission is far from straightforward. In fact, almost nothing is as it seems…

If you finish the first stage included in the demo, you can also carry over your save data to the full game release on April 26th, starting from the last checkpoint. That said, you do need to keep the demo save data on your PS5 system to have this work. As you’d expect, the game will take advantage Haptic Feedback on the DualSense, as well as the fast-loading, and adaptive triggers.

Stellar Blade is coming to PlayStation 5 on April 26th.