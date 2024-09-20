Sony announces PlayStation 30th Anniversary collection

Sony has announced PlayStation 30th Anniversary editions of consoles, controllers, and even the PlayStation Portal.
This comes pretty soon after the reveal of the PS5 Pro, and indeed there will be a PlayStation 30th Anniversary edition of the PS5 pro, which will be limited to 12300 (celebrating the month and date of the original PlayStation launch) pieces of hardware.
You can see all the hardware and peripherals that are being released so far, in the newly revealed video, below:
The official blog has all the full details, but we’re getting:
PlayStation 5 Pro Console – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition BundIe
- Includes the limited edition PS5 Pro console with 2TB SSD, Wi-Fi 7 in territories supporting this standard, and matching limited edition accessories – DualSense wireless controller, DualSense Edge wireless controller, DualSense Charging Station, and a Console Cover for a Disc Drive (Disc Drive sold separately).
- It also includes a Vertical Stand and special collector’s Items
The collector’s items are:
- Original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing
- Four PlayStation Shapes cable ties
- PlayStation sticker
- Limited Edition PlayStation Poster (1 of 30 possible designs)
- PlayStation Paperclip
There will also be:
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle
- PlayStation Portal Remote Player – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition (standalone)
- DualSense Edge Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition (standalone)
- DualSense Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition (standalone)
All of these items in the collection are coming on November 21st. Pre-orders for the digital console start on October 10th, while DualSense pre-orders will start on September 26th.
We’ve had five fantastic console generations since the launch of our very first PlayStation console. We’re proud of the innovations and experiences we’ve brought to the PlayStation community over the years as we kept up with the latest technology as it advanced. In the early days, the number of pixels was around 300-thousand, and now it is more than 8 million pixels for 4K on screen. Additionally, stereo sound evolved into surround sound – and now we are using 3D audio.
The game controller has also evolved, starting with buttons, then came the analog stick and later vibration – and now we have haptics and even adaptive triggers. Everything we’ve done is to ensure PlayStation is the best place to play. We believe the beginning of our journey is an important part of our history at Sony Interactive Entertainment, which is why we are honoring this moment by bringing the original PlayStation design theme into the latest products for PS5 to commemorate the last 30 years. As we look ahead to the future, we will continue to innovate as technology evolves, so you can enjoy each memorable moment in your continued journey with PlayStation.