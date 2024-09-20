Sony announces PlayStation 30th Anniversary collection

Sony has announced PlayStation 30th Anniversary editions of consoles, controllers, and even the PlayStation Portal.

This comes pretty soon after the reveal of the PS5 Pro, and indeed there will be a PlayStation 30th Anniversary edition of the PS5 pro, which will be limited to 12300 (celebrating the month and date of the original PlayStation launch) pieces of hardware.

You can see all the hardware and peripherals that are being released so far, in the newly revealed video, below:

The official blog has all the full details, but we’re getting:

PlayStation 5 Pro Console – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition BundIe

Includes the limited edition PS5 Pro console with 2TB SSD, Wi-Fi 7 in territories supporting this standard, and matching limited edition accessories – DualSense wireless controller, DualSense Edge wireless controller, DualSense Charging Station, and a Console Cover for a Disc Drive (Disc Drive sold separately).

It also includes a Vertical Stand and special collector’s Items

The collector’s items are:

Original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing

Four PlayStation Shapes cable ties

PlayStation sticker

Limited Edition PlayStation Poster (1 of 30 possible designs)

PlayStation Paperclip

There will also be:

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle

PlayStation Portal Remote Player – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition (standalone)

DualSense Edge Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition (standalone)

DualSense Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition (standalone)

All of these items in the collection are coming on November 21st. Pre-orders for the digital console start on October 10th, while DualSense pre-orders will start on September 26th.