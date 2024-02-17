Twisted Metal UK air date announced, coming in March

Paramount has announced the Twisted Metal UK air date for the show, starring Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Will Arnett, and more, and it’s coming on March 21st, with all episode set to drop as a box set.

Twisted Metal also stars Thomas Haden Church, Neve Campbell, Richard Cabral, Lou Beatty Jr., Tahj Vaughans, and Mike Mitchell, and is of course based on the game of the same name. Each episode will be 60 minutes long, and there are ten episodes in the first series. The show is exclusive to Paramount Plus,

Check out the trailer for the USA launch:

Twisted Metal, a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and written by Michael Jonathan Smith, about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a badass axe-wielding car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

The Twisted Metal UK follows the likes of Halo in terms of being on Paramount Plus, but Twisted Metal has been away a long, long time. If memory serves, there hasn’t been a Twisted Metal game since the PlayStation 3 era, over ten years ago.

There’s plenty of TV shows based on games at the moment, with Pokemon Horizons coming soon, and of course The Last of Us (which has already been commissioned for a second season), as well as The Witcher, Castlevania, and others being really successful, too.

The Twisted Metal UK air date, again then, is March 21st, where all ten episodes will drop at once as a box set.