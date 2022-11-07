Competition: Win a 4K UHD Steelbook copy of Halo: Season One

To celebrate the release of Halo: Season One on November 14, we’re giving away a 4K Ultra HD Steelbook copy of show, which features all nine episodes, over five hours of behind-the-scenes special features, and collectible art cards featuring Kwan Ha, Dr. Halsey, Soren, Master Chief, Vannak, Riz and Kai. For two lucky runners-up, we’ll be giving away Blu-ray copies as well.

The official synopsis for the show reads:

Halo: Season One takes place in the universe that first came to be in 2001 through the launch of Xbox’s first “Halo” videogame. After years of human civil war and growing political unrest, mankind’s very future is threatened when our outermost colonies intrude upon the sacred worlds of an alien threat known as the Covenant. As this fanatical powerful alliance destroys world after human world, only one soldier slows their advance – a cybernetically enhanced “Spartan” supersoldier, the Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber, “American Gods” and “Orange is the New Black”). As the mystery of the Covenant’s true ambitions are revealed, the Master Chief must find a way to save humanity from the alien threat while also coming to terms with the secrets of his own enigmatic past.

The series stars Schreiber as the Master Chief or Spartan-117; Natascha McElhone (“Californication”) as Dr. Halsey, the brilliant, conflicted and inscrutable creator of the Spartan super soldiers; and Jen Taylor (“Halo” game series, RWBY) as Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history and potentially the key to the survival of the human race. Additional stars include Bokeem Woodbine (“Fargo”), Shabana Azmi (Fire), Natasha Culzac (“The Witcher”), Olive Gray (“Half Moon Investigations”), Yerin Ha (“Reef Break”), Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Kate Kennedy (“Catastrophe”), Charlie Murphy (“Peaky Blinders”) and Danny Sapani (“Penny Dreadful”).

To be in with a chance of winning, all you need to do is enter the competition below. It’ll run from now until November 11 at 12pm GMT, and will be open to UK residents only. Good luck!

