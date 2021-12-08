Another new addition to the latest (and greatest) title from 343 Industries is the opportunity to manually adjust your loadout thanks to Halo Infinite FOB upgrades. Before we get into how to upgrade your FOB (forward operating base), however, we should discuss how to actually unlock them in the first place.

The first Halo Infinite FOB is part of the story, sort of. The Weapon will talk to you and advise you to go and fight back against The Banished by taking back a FOB. Doing so, she deletes it from their network and hides you while you’re at a FOB, upgrades or otherwise. The entire system revolves around an in-game currency/mechanic called Valor, which is gained by doing all manner of activities.

What are FOBs?

Forward Operating Bases, or FOBs for short, are safe spots on the open world where adjustments can be made to Master Chief’s loadout. Doing missions and objectives around the open-world of Zeta Halo will slowly unlock all manner of weapons, vehicles, and UNSC soldiers you can equip from any FOB in the game world. Every FOB will also have an audio log hidden somewhere on or around the base. Listen out for the beeping sound to locate it.

Here’s the full list of Halo Infinite FOB upgrades. The last one is a Warthog with a rocket launcher and requires 3,200 Valor to unlock. You will have to do a lot of side-quests to get this much valor. Most playthroughs take between 12-15 hours on normal difficulty and you will end up with an average of 2400-2600 valor. So do the extra content! Don’t worry, though, you can return to the game after the credits have rolled.

It’s worth noting this list can expand if you complete assassinations to unlock special weapons Banished weapons.

Mongoose

MK50 Sidekick

MA40 AR

UNSC Assault

Razorback

M9 Frag Grenade

CQS48 Bulldog

Breacher

Warthog

VK78 Commando

UNSC Scout

BR75

UNSC Heavy Assault

Gungoose

S7 Sniper

UNSC Sniper

M41 SPNKR

UNSC Demolition

Scorpion

Hydra

Striker Sidekick

MA40 Longshot

Convergence Bulldog

Wasp

Impact Commando

BR75 Breacher

S7 Flexfire Sniper

Pursuit Hydra

Rocket Hog

How to obtain Valor for Halo Infinite FOB Upgrades

Valor isn’t a currency you can actually spend, instead it’s something you’re awarded for doing noble duties in the fight against The Banished. Essentially, ignoring all side-missions means you will gain very little Valor and your FOB will be under-manned, under-gunned, and just pointless, aside from being a fast travel location.

There are a few ways to gain Valor. First of all, just unlocking FOBs will gain Valor. Doing side objectives such as rescuing UNSC marines from captivity also gain you unlock points. There are propaganda towers littered around Zeta Halo, too, which will broadcast lies about the UNSC and Master Chief being dead. Even taking these down will net a small amount of Valor. Basically: be good and take back Zeta Halo in every way you can. This is how you gain valor and in turn, gain Halo Infinite FOB upgrades.

Lastly, assassination missions are vital to gain you valor as they eliminate key Banished elites. On top of that, when you kill a Banished boss, you will be able to add their exclusive weapon to your FOBs as well, offering even more in the way of arsenal to combat them further.