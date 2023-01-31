Avatar Generations launches on mobile, new trailer released

Crystal Dynamics Eidos Entertainment (CDE Entertainment) has announced that Avatar Generations is now available on mobile devices, offering a turn-based squad RPG adventure for fans of the Avatar series (not the blue movie people) on iOS and Android.

The game has been adapted from the long–running animated series from Nickelodeon (Avatar: The Last Airbender), and the developer has already confirmed that future updates will make the game even bigger, expanding into the stories that cover The Rise of Kyoshi and The Legend of Korra.

You can check out the launch trailer for the game, below:

In Avatar Generations, players assemble a team of iconic Avatar heroes and adversaries as they explore a dynamic map of the Four Nations. The game’s turn-based battles are immersive and strategic, with customizable formations and team-combos. The journey not only revisits the most memorable moments from the Avatar universe, but also offers new adventures in the Avatar world. Players will relive the classic adventure of Aang and his friends, while battling powerful enemies, upgrading heroes, and mastering the elements to bring balance to the spiritual and physical world. Avatar Generations closely follows the iconic plot points of the series, while meeting familiar faces along the way such as Katara, Sokka, Zuko, Toph, and even the likes of the Blue Spirit, Princess Yue, Kyoshi Warrior Suki, and much more. Each character has their own unique skills, so players can level up their own custom Team Avatar. Players can also equip supports to strengthen their team, with companions such as the beloved Momo and Appa. Updates for the game will add new characters and companions, additional cosmetics and gear for customizing heroes, and more areas to explore across the Four Nations map.

The game is free to play with in-app purchases, which seem to be based around customisation and cosmetic changes. You can grab it for Android devices here, and iOS devices from the App Store.