Avatar Generations is getting five new rebel characters

Avatar Generations is getting updated with five new rebel heroes for a limited time, including the iconic blue spirit.

CDE Entertainment and developer Navigator Games has announced the five major character summon events for the free-to-play mobile title, Avatar Generations, though as we say, each event is timed, so you’ll need to get involved on the right dates to get a chance to use them.

Let’s get into the list, then:

Mask of the Rebel event banner offers one of the most highly sought after characters, until July 4th:

The Blue Spirit is a fan favorite from Avatar: The Last Airbender, especially with the reveal of this mysterious warrior’s identity as Prince Zuko. He will be available for a limited time only!

Four Nations: Rebels event banner gives players a greater chance to summon these characters, along with the sea serpent Unagi, until June 27th:

Pirate Captain Jiang was introduced in the graphic novel Katara and the Pirate’s Silver, and now players can play as the charismatic Earth Kingdom pirate captain.

was introduced in the graphic novel Katara and the Pirate’s Silver, and now players can play as the charismatic Earth Kingdom pirate captain. Kyoshi Warrior Sokka was the only male ever known to have been accepted as a Kyoshi Warrior, from the famous episode in which they rebel against the Fire Nation.

Spirit’s Call, Peace X Chaos event banner offers players Spirits Tui and La, available for the first time, alongside two additional characters from June 27th to July 25th:

Moon Spirit Yue was once Princess Yue, before she gave up her life to take the place of the original Moon Spirit.

was once Princess Yue, before she gave up her life to take the place of the original Moon Spirit. Moon Slayer Zhao killed the original Moon spirit when he led the Fire Nation to invade the Northern Water Tribe.

Avatar Generations is a mobile RPG adventure in which players assemble a team of iconic heroes and villains as they experience the series’ core story and all-new original content. Players strategize in turn-based battles, utilizing team synergy and formations, and can take on the 100 Year War, the Rise of Kyoshi, and players from around the world in the PvP Battle Arena by collecting the fiercest warriors across the Four Nations in a single team. It will continue to add new and original franchise content to the game, in addition to adding Avatars and their stories from across the Avatar universe. Players eager to experience the new, original campaign and collect iconic characters Admiral Zhao, the Blue Spirit, Sokka (Kyoshi Warrior), the Unagi, Princess Yue, Pirate Captain Jiang, and Water Spirits Tui and La can download Avatar Generations for iPhone/iPad from the App Store and for Android devices from the Google Play Store.

Avatar Generations is out now.