Until Dawn movie gets first official trailer

The first trailer for the Until Dawn movie has been released, giving fans a look at what to expect when the film releases in cinemas. The game is one of the most impressive horrors this century, with players loving the decision-based gameplay, visuals, and engaging storyline.

Speaking on the official PlayStation blog, Asad Qizilbash, Head of PlayStation Productions, SIE, said “PlayStation Productions and Sony Pictures have been working closely with director/producer David F. Sandberg (Annabelle: Creation, Lights Out) and writer/producer Gary Dauberman (It, Annabelle series, The Nun series) to translate Until Dawn to the big screen. In making that transition, we wanted to honor the spirit of the Until Dawn game – especially the idea of decisions with branching paths and deadly consequences – while adapting it in a way that maximizes both the entertainment and terror for moviegoers.”

It looks as though the movie is going in a different direction to the games whist still retaining that sense of branching narratives. From what we’ve seen so far, it looks pretty damn cool. The official synopsis has also been released, and you can read it below:

One year after her sister Melanie mysteriously disappeared, Clover and her friends head into the remote valley where she vanished in search of answers. Exploring an abandoned visitor center, they find themselves stalked by a masked killer and horrifically murdered one by one…only to wake up and find themselves back at the beginning of the same evening. Trapped in the valley, they’re forced to relive the nightmare again and again – only each time the killer threat is different, each more terrifying than the last. Hope dwindling, the group soon realizes they have a limited number of deaths left, and the only way to escape is to survive until dawn.

Last year, Supermassive and Ballistic Moon released a remake of Until Dawn, and in our review we said “Until Dawn on PS5 is an improvement as far as the visuals go, and the camera angle helps to immerse you in a new way despite the controls feeling less responsive as they should. The ability to move faster wouldn’t go amiss either. While the majority of the characters do little to warm to you, there are some excellent performances, especially the incredibly talented Rami Malik leading the charge. If you never played this the first time round, it’s hard not to recommend this remake, but you’ll still get a lot out of playing Supermassive’s classic original title from 2015 as well.”

You can watch the trailer for the Until Dawn movie here (warning, it may not be suitable for the faint of heart):