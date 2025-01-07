Gamification in Online Casinos: How Leaderboards and Rewards Boost Engagement

Frequently, the line that creates a division between online casinos and online gaming is broken and these two products overlap. One instance where this is happening in recent times is gamification in online casinos.

Many online casinos and sweepstakes are realizing the power of gamification and are adding features such as leaderboards, tournaments, and loyalty programs that drive engagement and give customers a more entertaining experience. These features and how they work are seen in the article below.

Game leaderboards drive competitiveness and gameplay

Whether it’s an MMORPG like EVE Online, or FPS like Call of Duty, most modern games have some type of leaderboard. Those leaderboards and stats push gamers forward and tap into their competitive nature, and online casinos are taking note of this.

Many online RMG casinos and sweepstakes casinos now have daily and weekly leaderboards where players can compete for cash prizes and virtual currency, which is used in social casinos. For more info on how social casino virtual currency works, this Deadspin review is invaluable.

The tournaments and leaderboards are typically based on a specific game such as a popular slot like Sweet Bonanza from Pragmatic Play. Players then have to play that game and use real money or virtual currency to get prizes – prizes equal points, and points allow them to rank-up on the leaderboard.

At the end of the set leaderboard time period, prizes will be simply awarded to the top place finishes. Some tournaments are based on total wins on a specific game, while others require players to try and get the highest multiplier possible.

Leaderboards like this are commonplace in games, for example, Diablo 4 has its pit leaderboards. For online casinos, leaderboards encourage customers to play games and are ultimately profitable, as the revenue generated from the leaderboard gameplay will always be greater than the prizes up for grabs.

Loyalty and VIP rewards give players something to work towards

Another type of gamification feature that is prominent in online casinos is loyalty/VIP rewards. Most sites have some type of loyalty program that could be compared to something like the Fortnite Battle pass where customers have to play games to accumulate points and earn rewards.

Typically, customers have to spend real money or use their virtual currency on the online casino games. For every USD, Gold Coin, or Sweeps Coins used, they get an equivalent amount of loyalty points.

Frequently, when customers hit specific points milestones, they then reach a new loyalty tier. This, in turn, unlocks new rewards such as free spins, deposit match bonuses, free coins, or even cash bonuses. The higher the tier, the better the reward.

Loyalty programs like this have been one of the more successful online casino gamification features. Like leaderboards, they encourage customers to play games and use their money/virtual coins. They also push brand loyalty and help with existing customer retention, which can be difficult in the competitive iGaming industry.

More instant-win and live dealer game availability

Lastly, we are seeing a shift towards new types of casino games that offer engagement, competitiveness, and the ability to interact with other customers – in the same fashion that online gaming already has. There are two game categories that fit this bill – instant-win arcade games, and live dealer games, and the following are some of the most popular examples:

Crash games like Aviator.

Plinko.

Hilo.

Dice.

Mines.

Live blackjack.

Live game shows.

Instant-win arcade games are fast-paced and often have chat features where players can speak to each other, as the in-game voice chats of games like Call of Duty Warzone. There is also a competitive element. For example, with crash games like Spaceman, you can see when other players are bailing out, and the amounts they are winning.

Live dealer games are increasingly popular too – these are essentially classic table games like blackjack, but players interact with a human dealer via a video streaming feed. The interactivity is superb and there is usually a live chat too where players can chat to each other and the dealer.

This is a level of engagement and gamification not seen before in online casinos, and live dealer games have quickly become some of the most popular titles on most websites. Essentially, customers love the interactivity, participation, and competitiveness that instant-win arcade games and live dealer games offer – much in the same way that multiplayer gameplay does for video games.

Gamification will only increase in online casinos

Online casinos continue to blur the lines between gaming and gambling, and it’s expected this trend to continue. Today, customers want more than a simple online casino experience – they want to feel involved, have goals to work towards, and that ability to compete with other players.

Gamification features like leaderboards and VIP rewards enable this. They not only tap into the player’s competitiveness, but add extra utility and opportunities for participation with the site, which will ultimately help the casinos generate more revenue.