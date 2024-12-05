EVE Frontier “Founder Access” dated, new trailer shows gameplay

CCP Games has announced details of the Founder Access setup for EVE Frontier, starting Tuesday, December 10th.

The Founders Access will be for an exclusive “always-on” server in Closed Alpha, with the developer saying players will “leave their mark on the galaxy of the Frontier as it evolves.”.

Check out a new trailer below, showing some in-development footage of the gameplay>

EVE Frontier is an online survival sandbox with an open server, economy and ecosystem: able to be modified through configurable and programmable components, currencies and features. Today’s ‘First Look’ showcases CCP Games’ vision for a merciless space survival experience that will reward player skill, awareness and mastery over the environment. As an awakened husk you will be cast into the long dark to explore, survive and build anew across over 100,000 star systems filled with death and opportunity. Founder Access marks the next phase in EVE Frontier’s development journey, offering permanent pre-launch access to players. Starting with Closed Alpha, Founder Access holders will be able to play, give feedback and experience the future of EVE Frontier as new features and content are added continuously. Founder Access packs offer additional benefits such as name reservation, cosmetics, Discord roles, access to CCP Games developer streams and more. Founders will also be able to redeem included premium subscription time when EVE Frontier launches as free-to-play in the future.

“In EVE Frontier we are deepening the contribution and connection players have over a living galaxy. A virtual world where developers and players are equals, where the rules apply to all.” said CCP Games CEO, Hilmar Veigar Pétursson. “Our long-term vision is to create an open ecosystem built, operated and governed by the Frontier’s inhabitants themselves. Founder Access is the start of a new and exciting phase in this development, giving players the chance to be a foundational part of our collaborative approach in a meaningful way.”

EVE Frontier is coming to PC.