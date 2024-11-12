EVE Online: Revenant, new expansion out now

CCP Games has today launched the new expansion for the huge science fiction space MMO, EVE Online: Revenant. The new content allows players to warp into New Eden and stand alongside the Deathless to fight against its greatest threat.

Construct mercenary dens in nullsec to generate encrypted infomorphs, which can be exchanged with the Deathless for destructive ships featuring state-of-the-art weaponry. With Revenant, players can bolster group profits with enhanced Corporation Projects and experiment with new SKINR patterns to emphasize individual creative expression and group identity.

Some of the key features for Eve Online: Revenant include:

Powerful Deathless Ships: Access to Deathless technology brings a new paradigm to warfare with the Tholos Destroyer and Cenotaph Battlecruiser. Designed for close-range brawls, the Tholos and Cenotaph provide a serious tactical edge in the ongoing conflict. Use covert ops cloaking to approach enemies and unleash devastating SCARAB breaching pods and shriker clone weaponry, tearing through shields, armor, and hulls from the inside.

“The Deathless…can he be trusted? What are his intentions? An untrustworthy ally is an ally nonetheless, but the clock is ticking. The Drifters will be back,” saidBergur Finnbogason, Creative Director for EVE Online. “What’s certain is that the Deathless has possession of seemingly unbridled technology that will help capsuleers strike at the heart of darkness. Prepare for the storm!”