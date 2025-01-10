Manor Lords latest update adds new maps, bridges, “and more”

Publisher Hooded Horse has announced details of the fourth major update for developer Slavic Magic’s Manor Lords.

The fourth update (specifically it’s 0.8.024) was in beta over the holiday season, but it’s out now for everyone to try.

Here’s the details:

This latest update holds nothing back – two new maps, one of which includes a huge river, which then leads onto the new bridge-building mechanic. Distribution of goods has also been tweaked across a number of fronts, from the ability to “overstock” certain buildings to the consolidation of certain stall types, even minute details such as how goods are distributed to the workplace. On top of that, there’s a new upgrade for the well, and the Level 2 Tavern makes its grand debut. The update also comes with the usual round of gameplay and balance changes, bug fixes, quality-of-life tweaks, and experimental features.

Over on the Steam post for the changes, you can see a guide to find your save files if you want to back them up (which the team recommends).

There’s a huge amount of changes, updates, balance adjustments, and even a list of “minor changes”, but we’ve listed the new features below:

New Playable Maps: Map selection now includes two new playable maps: High Peaks and Winding River.

Overstock Setting Added: Added an “Overstock” setting to the building tab for distributing buildings (Tavern, Marketplace). This setting allows the user to control how many extra goods are placed in the stalls or the tavern that exceed what’s currently needed.

Bridge Building System: A bridge-building system has been added, utilizing the Road Tool.

Stone Well Upgrade: Added a stone well upgrade that provides more water supply (30 plots). The wooden well water supply was reduced to 15 plots.

Level 2 Tavern Upgrade: Added a Level 2 Tavern upgrade and a new visual for the Level 1 Tavern

Manor Lords is in early access for Steam on PC now.