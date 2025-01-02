Sony has confirmed via their Playstation Blog, the PlayStation Plus games are set for January 2025.

PlayStation Plus January 2025 games

You can kick off 2025 by taking on (and taking out) a league of corrupted superheroes with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Or you can race on both sides of the law with Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered. If you prefer a calmer existence, perhaps simply escaping office life with The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is more your thing.

All these games will launch on January 7, 2025 for PlayStation Plus members. All three games will be available to PlayStation Plus members until February 3, 2025.

If you’re looking for some extra insight into these games, check out our reviews below:

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

At God is a Geek, Chris White had this to say about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, awarding it a 7/10:

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has moments of enjoyment, with excellent acting and a great script. It looks incredible, and combat can be lots of fun, but the missions are repetitive and lack any kind of diversity past the original three or four that exist throughout.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

At God is a Geek, Mick Fraser had this to say about Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, awarding it an 8/10:

This is a game about going really fast, driving like you stole it, or like you really want it back, and wrecking anything that gets in your way. It’s pure arcade madness, with a couple of interesting new multiplayer modes, a killer soundtrack, and an accessible, instant-action approach to its career and online contingents. Whether you played the original or not, Hot Pursuit: Remastered is absolutely worth a test drive.

PlayStation Plus members also have until January 6, 2025, to add It Takes Two, Aliens: Dark Descent, and Temtem to their game libraries.