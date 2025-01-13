Revenge of the Savage Planet fifth planet revealed

The fifth planet you can visit in Revenge of the Savage Planet has been revealed, which is technically a “secret planet”. It was also revealed that the game will include local and online co-op.

A post published on the official PlayStation Blog by Alex Hutchinson, Creative Director at Raccoon Logic, explained “You’ll build and customize your own habitat, explore the alien landscape, scan everything, catalog everything and hopefully figure out how to survive. With more planets, our sequel is a bigger and brighter universe. With co-op from the start and a new third person perspective, you’ll run, jump, shoot and collect your way through four vibrant planets, crafting and upgrading your abilities while uncovering hidden secrets within.”

Check out the new trailer, showing off the latest planet revealed:

Hutchinson said: “In this new world, exploration is still a must! There are creatures to capture, lakes to swim, mountains to climb, rails to grind, and a secret den of fun to uncover. Our fifth world features an interior lair, a stark contrast to our organic and natural open worlds, with the goal of making our world anything but predictable!”

The new planet seems to be inspired by the 90s. Lead Designer, Steve Masters says: ““Our digital juxtaposition is a narrative vehicle to reinforce the mystery of something beyond the natural sights of our planets. We speak to Slappi’s character through this dark and dangerous lair he created. Of course, we still have all the weird and wacky alien creatures we’re known for.”

Art Director, Erick Bilodeau: “We wanted to bring entertainment value and robot toys are intriguing and fun! We looked back to various retro arcade gaming sources of inspiration to develop this nostalgic vibe. We embodied a hard surface modelling style with retro wave neon colours paying homage to 90s entertainment.”

In our preview, Mick said: “Anyone looking for a charming, colourful Metroidvania with heaps of personality and humour would do well to keep an eye on the horizon next May.”

Revenge of the Savage Planet is developed by Raccoon Logic, and is expected to release on all platforms in May 2025.