The First Berserker: Khazan demo-exclusive trailer released

Nexon has released the trailer that you see when you finish the demo for The First Berserker: Khazan, showing more of the game off ahead of release.

Until now it was exclusive to that demo, meaning you had to finish the demo to see it. The trailer shows off plenty of combat, some huge enemy fights, and some story moments, it seems. The demo was released on January 16th, and hit the top spot for Steam demos.

Check out the trailer, below:

The First Berserker: Khazan is a hardcore action RPG based on the Dungeon Fighter Online (DnF) universe, Nexon’s flagship IP with more than 800 million players worldwide. Set 800 years before the events of DnF, the game unfolds on the continent of Arad and explores the untold story of Khazan, the first Berserker. Players will experience Khazan’s legendary journey firsthand as they master intricate and engaging combat mechanics and strategic battles that bring his epic tale to life. The First Berserker: Khazan captures the essence of Dungeon Fighter Online with its blend of flashy hack-and-slash combat and hardcore difficulty, delivering polished, high-impact action. Intense boss battles maximize tension, while hard-earned victories provide a deep sense of accomplishment, offering players a thrilling combat experience. In the 89th year of the Pell Los Empire, the Great General Khazan is falsely accused of treason and banished to the snowy mountains. Having narrowly escaped death, Khazan embarks on a quest for vengeance. Witness his growth as he uncovers the conspiracies that led to his downfall, masters lost combat skills, and unveils the truth about the empire.

The Steam page says that each weapon comes with “a variety of skills that can be combined to create a combat style that’s entirely your own”. On top of that, you can dual-wield weapons, as well as upgrade them.

The First Berserker: Khazan is coming to PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5 on March 25th.