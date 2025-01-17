The First Berserker: Khazan demo released

NEXON and Neople have launched their demo for the upcoming action RPG The First Berserker: Khazan on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Saved data will be carried over to the full game, and once players have finished the demo, a small video will be available to watch that shows what’s coming. The demo features plenty of features to give players excited to play for full release an early look into the brutal combat and compelling story.
The First Berserker: Khazan demo includes:
- A Compelling Story – As the forgotten hero, players will reclaim battle-hardened skills forged in fierce combat, seeking vengeance against those who defame and oppose them.
- Hardcore Action & Diverse Mechanics – Players can engage in thrilling combat that evolves in style and tempo as Khazan grows by successfully tackling more challenging missions, facing formidable bosses, acquiring powerful gears and more.
- Immersive Graphics & 3D Cel Animation – Through realistically depicted backgrounds and character motions, players can feel as if they are watching a dark fantasy drawn through unique cartoon style rendering and intricate actions.
- Difficulty Setting Updates – As a brand-new feature first introduced in the demo, Khazan now offers difficulty options. It will be available from the second chapter of the game, after the boss fight with Yetuga, allowing more players to become engaged with thrilling battles of the game and discover its fundamental fun.
- Maintenance Updates – New functionalities are also added to the game. Beginning with the demo, the game officially supports Steam Deck. Along with the original two languages, Korean and English, two extra language voice-overs will be provided: Chinese and Japanese. Subtitles in eleven languages have also undergone linguistic quality assurance (LQA) to improve quality.
The First Berserker: Khazan is releasing on March 27 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. A trailer to celebrate the release of the demo can be watched below: