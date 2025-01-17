The First Berserker: Khazan demo released

NEXON and Neople have launched their demo for the upcoming action RPG The First Berserker: Khazan on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Saved data will be carried over to the full game, and once players have finished the demo, a small video will be available to watch that shows what’s coming. The demo features plenty of features to give players excited to play for full release an early look into the brutal combat and compelling story.

The First Berserker: Khazan demo includes: