Go-Go Town! getting new demo at Steam Next Fest

Prideful Sloth has announced that during June’s Steam Next Fest , their upcoming life sim Go-Go Town! will be getting a new demo. From June 9, players will be able to download the demo and explore plenty of features the finished game will offer, including the following:

A super charged building experience is available in the new demo, with all new elements you can see, more control with your placement and all new submenus Highly requested community updates: Re-bind keys, un-hire couriers and experience controller rumble in the all new demo!

For a bit of fun, Prideful Sloth is going to be ramping up the intensity of the wildlife in the Go-Go Town! demo by implementing stretch goal rewards for players. For every 5,000 downloads during Steam Next Fest, the developers will add another level of intensity to the critter setting, ranging from Normal to Unimaginable, and all the way up to Cosmic.