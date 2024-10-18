Sin Slayers: Reign of the 8th demo available to download

The Sin Slayers: Reign of the 8th Steam Next Fest demo is still available until October 21st, showcasing the new Tower of Trials mode. Players that dive in to the demo will see all of their rewards transfer to the main game upon release. What’s more, a limited edition piece of gear will be available only as part of the demo.

The demo will also include a first look at Faith, a Sin Lord who forces players to face their worst fears and nightmares. Although little is known about them, it’s cool to see what fans can expect from the 8th boss.

“Your actions, your sins — they’ve brought you to this point. But to be judged by Faith… are you ready to face the weight of your deeds?”

Some of the key features of the Sin Slayers: Reign of the 8th demo include:

Tower of Trials : A series of escalating challenges offering unique rewards and a chance to master the game’s mechanics.

Transferable Progress : Everything earned in the Next Fest demo — including gear, characters, and special rewards — will be available in the full game.

Exclusive Loot Set : The Trial of the Damned set, only available to those who participate in the demo.

Turn-Based Tension : Engage in strategic combat where every decision counts and mistakes can be costly.

Sin-o-Meter Dynamics : The scale of sin determines not just the difficulty, but also the very nature of the world around you, creating endless replayability.

Although no official release date has been released, players can expect to play the Reign of the 8th expansion in Q1 of 2025, arriving on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.