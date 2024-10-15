NACON announces limited edition RIG 600 PRO HS model

NACON has announced an update for the RIG 600 PRO headset, as well as a limited edition HS Acid Camo model, a collaboration with Wicked Cushions.

The publisher says: “This exciting upgrade to the 600 PRO Series combines Wicked Cushion’s renowned comfort and style with signature RIG features and unmatched audio quality.”

The HS model features WC PadZ ear cushions by Wicked Cushions, which have been designed especially for this HS model of the headset. NACON says: “These cushions feature dense memory foam lined with custom sports fabric, wrapped in a striking camo-patterned PU leather to deliver all-day comfort with a stylish edge.”

“Partnering with Wicked Cushions has allowed us to take the RIG 600 PRO to a new level,” said Jack Reynolds, Brand Director for RIG. “The integration of Wicked Cushions’ unique design and comfort technology with our signature audio performance provides an enhanced experience for gamers.”

Or Amzaleg, founder of Wicked Cushions, said: “We partnered with RIG for our first-ever audio brand collaboration due to their relentless pursuit of innovation and performance. At Wicked Cushions, we’ve always focused on enhancing comfort and style, and it’s clear RIG shares that same passion for pushing boundaries in gaming.”

Here’s the features of the new model:

Limited edition Acid Camo headband and earpad design

Featuring ‘WC PadZ’ ear cushions designed by Wicked Cushions

Dual-mode wireless with 2.4GHz USB-C adapter and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.

High-quality game audio from bass-boosted 40mm high-sensitivity drivers.

Tuned chamber acoustics for balanced audio.

Mic discreetly folds into the earcup when on the go.

All-day comfort via light weight ear cups wrapped in breathable fabric.

Virtually unbreakable and plush-cushioned headband.

600 PRO Navigator app available for advanced customization.

Compatible with Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and mobile devices.

Up to 24-hour Bluetooth battery life.

Up to 18-hour 2.4GHz battery life.

Recharge via USB-C port (cable included).

The RIG 600 HS Acid Camo will be available exclusively at GameStop on November 1st for an SRP of $89.99 USD.