Ravenswatch coming to Switch this month, free update also coming the same day

Nacon and Passtech Games have together announced that top-down roguelike title Ravenswatch is coming to Switch this month, on January 23rd.

Originally in early access, and then released in September 2024 for PC, the Switch version joins the PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X version on console. The publisher also added that: “The free update “Nightmares Unleashed” will also be available on January 23, 2024 on all platforms. It will introduce new opponents, mini-bosses and activities.”

Check out the new trailer, below:

Ravenswatch is a top-down roguelike action game that combines intense real-time combat with deep gameplay and high replay value. After the success of Curse of the Dead Gods, Passtech Games returns with a new formula and game experience. In Ravenswatch, no two runs are alike. With over 200 talents, 50 magical items, endless build combinations, 4 difficulty levels, custom game modes and online cross-play co-op up to 4 players, the game offers an addictive experience and high replay value.

In our review, Mick said: “Solo play is possible and it’s certainly still fun, but the free-use of Raven Feathers doesn’t balance the difficulty enough in your favour. All your skills being on cooldowns can lead to crucial moments where you’ve nothing to clear or control a crowd of mobs, and even Beowulf won’t tank many direct hits before he drops. There’s limited healing in the form of green orbs or when you level up, but the enemies are many and varied and it’s easy to be overwhelmed.

Played with friends or strangers, though, Ravenswatch is an absolute blast. Gorgeous to look at, smooth and responsive to play, and peppered with the kind of variety that encourages you to keep going back and trying new heroes or pick-ups, it’s another excellent release from Passtech Games and a genuinely superb multiplayer roguelike.”

Ravenswatch is out now for PC, and comes to Switch on January 23rd.