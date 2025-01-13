Architect Life: A House Design Simulator gameplay trailer released, coming in June

NACON and developer Shine Research have released a new gameplay trailer Architect Life: A House Design Simulator, coming to PC and consoles in June 2025.

It’ll be coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch in June, says NACON, which also says it’s “the first simulation game that lets you embark on a career as an architect”.

NACON says: Architect Life offers high replayability through two main game modes: the “Career Mode”, with 60 varied missions, and the “Free Mode”, which allows players to create their dream houses, with or without constraints. Thanks to Shine Research’s technical expertise, the team has made it a point of pride to ensure that the game is just as easy to control with a gamepad as with keyboard/mouse, so that everyone can become an architect in their own way.

Here’s some more details from the announcement press release:

By following the specifications provided, players can design the ideal home for their clients. Architect Life offers a set of intuitive tools to help them unleash their creativity, such as the ability to build straight or curved walls, multi-storey houses or roofs of any shape. Building constraints are also integrated into the game to create a healthy and comfortable living environment. Players must ensure proper heating in every room and meet their clients’ specific requirements for each space. Players can furnish both the exterior and interior, placing a few pieces of furniture that will help their customers to envision themselves. A wide range of customizable textures and colours is available in-game, thanks to a colour wheel that creates an infinite number of possibilities. Once the plans have been drawn up, it’s time to choose the subcontractors and monitor progress on site. Budding architects must always be ready to adapt to unforeseen events during construction, such as the vagaries of the weather, problems with selected contractors and so on. They need to make the best decisions to complete the project on time and within budget. As they progress in Career Mode, players can grow their business, unlock new terrains and bonuses in the skill tree. These upgrades grant access to new construction techniques and special materials, essential for tackling larger and more complex architectural projects.

Architect Life : A House Design Simulator will be available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch in June 2025.