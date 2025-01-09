Dragonkin: The Banished hitting early access in March

NACON has announced that Eko Software’s hack and slash title Dragonkin: The Banished will come to PC early access on March 6th.

The publisher also says that: “Jonathan Gabrielli, Lead Game Designer at Eko Software, will be taking on the NACON YouTube channel tomorrow to give players a detailed look at the new features that they will be adding to this well-known genre.”

Check out the release date trailer, below:

In this original adventure, which can be played alone or in co-op with up to 4 players, players choose one of the four available heroes with their own abilities and combat techniques, and set off to explore several environments, each with its own monsters, resources and challenges. Gradually, they develop their character through a skill grid called the Ancestral Grid. This is a truly unique mechanic that requires players to build their own skill tree by strategically placing Fragments obtained during gameplay, juxtaposed with multiple modifiers. Each hero has their own grid that offers endless combinations to create a truly unique character and combat style. Another major element of the game is The City. As humanity’s last bastion, this city is a true evolving hub allowing players to upgrade their equipment, interact with NPCs with unique abilities, and customize their experience with visual improvements. Once the main hunt has been completed, the endgame content is unlocked, giving access to new modes, bosses and battles for many, many hours of frenetic combat. The endgame content will be added to as the early access period progresses, right up to the final release of the game.

As mentioned, you can check out another detailed video of the game on January 10th at 4pm CET (3pm UK time) on the official NACON YouTube Channel, where Jonathan Gabrielli, Lead Game Designer at Eko Software will showcase the game.

Dragonkin: The Banished will be coming to Steam early access on March 6th, and will be on consoles for it’s final release.