Handball 21 is coming to PC and consoles

Nacon and Eko Software have announced their return to handball simulations with Handball 21. Handball 21 is built on the studio’s experience in sports games, discussions with the fan community and input from Handball experts. You can expect new animations, enhanced AI, new game modes and more official content than previous Handball games.

Some of the features you can expect from Handball 21 are:

Extensive officially licensed content. This includes four major European leagues and several second division leagues. A total of 1,600 handball players will be represented. Players include Nikola Karabatic, Valero Rivera and Melvyn Richardson.

New Game Modes. These are Solo, Multiplayer (local and online) and new modes like League Mode. This new mode is where you follow the career of a player and manage their team. In solo mode you will be able to create your own team recruit players and enter tournaments.

Deeper and improved gameplay. You can now use new game options like defence tactics, custom set plays and redesigned AI.

Faithful and realistic simulation. Stadiums have been recreated from the ground up while players’ 3D models and animations are more realistic thanks to motion capture.

Handball 21 will be available on PC, Playstation and Xbox this November.