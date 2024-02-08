Welcome to ParadiZe gets new ’60 seconds’ trailer

NACON and Eko Software have today released a 60 second trailer showing off all the chaos that Welcome to ParadiZe offers. Along with the trailer, players can also check out the game via a playable demo on Steam, and will be available until February 12. The full release comes on February 29 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Battle your way through the brainless hordes of the living dead, and use anything you find along the way to avoid becoming an appetiser. Craft your own weapons and armour, upgrade them and recruit your own army of zombots, zombies who you can control thanks to the incredible Tusk Group hacking helmets technology! Enhance your chances of survival using the complete talents tree, through which you can master your combat, survival or hacking skills! Put your zombots to work building, running and defending your camp.

The 60-second trailer shows players a brief summary of what to expect, mentioning how there’s a “teeny tiny” zombie infestation, but luckily players are here to save the day. It’s intended to get people to jump into the demo before the full version releases, and I’d say they’ve done a pretty god job of raising hype levels.

We got to preview Welcome to ParadiZe last month, and said, “It’s safe to say I’m excited for Welcome to ParadiZe, awful title notwithstanding. It’s one of those games that owns its jankiness in a very honest, self-deprecating way and there’s not enough of that these days. The humour may be a little hit and miss and I can’t say for certain it won’t eventually become either too repetitive or too easy, but what I played was enough to leave me chomping at the bit for more, and that’s enough of an endorsement for me.”

You can watch the Welcome to ParadiZe 60 second trailer below: