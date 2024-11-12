RIG 600 Pro Acid Camo review

I didn’t know it was possible to fall in love with a headset until I was sent the RIG 600 Pro to review. Before that day I simply wasn’t aware how comfortable a headset could be, and even though the review went live over a year ago there hasn’t been a single day of my life since I haven’t used it since. When trying my hardest to come up with a tiny negative for this particular product, all that I could come up with was that it was a little dull looking. This was simply due to the fact that as a black headset the RIG 600 Pro was aiming to fit into everyday life, but I’m all about a bit of flair when it comes to tech. My prayers have been answered thanks to the RIG 600 Pro Acid Camo headset, which looks great while retaining everything I loved about the original design.

If you haven’t used a RIG headset before, you won’t be prepared for the level of comfort you’ll feel wearing them. Regardless of if you’re in a tense match against folks in Fortnite or scrubbing the bathroom floor, you simply won’t get that sweaty head discomfort that a lot of other brands sadly do. There’s a reason I’ve been wearing my RIG 600 Pros daily for a year, and that reason is that they feel amazing.

The RIG 600 Pro Acid Camo Headset isn’t exactly the same in the comfort department as the standard 600 Pro though, sporting new Wicked Cushion earpads made with memory foam. Initially I was a little sceptical about this change, but after sizing the headset correctly and allowing a little time for the memory foam to do its job I confirm that this is still the comfiest ear experience out there (possibly even outclassing the original model, although it’s close).

Although comfort is obviously hugely important in a headset, many will likely list audio quality as a higher priority. The RIG 600 Pro doesn’t disappoint in this department, and especially for its mid range price point the headset has wonderful sound quality. Those of you who care about the highest end audio may not be entirely satisfied, but the only real way to find better is to spend around triple the asking price of these bad boys.

Setting up your new RIG 600 Pro Acid Camo headset is incredibly easy out of the gate, with Bluetooth that’s as easy to connect as ever alongside USB dongles you can plug into your console or device for an even higher quality connection. My personal favourite way to use the headset though is in Dual Mode, which allows you to connect wirelessly to your console of choice while also getting notifications and calls from your phone so you can’t miss a real life issue. At the push of a button though you can switch to Game Mode and block those notifications entirely, which is perfect when you want to be fully engrossed.

When you’re buying a new gaming headset you’re likely looking to play games online with your besties, and thus want a decent mic so you’re clearly heard by the squad. I’ve never had a single complaint about the omnidirectional mic in the RIG 600 Pro, and the ability to quickly and easily mute it by flipping it away is wonderful. This easy hide feature also means you don’t look like you’ve just ended a shift at the call centre when you do your shopping with a podcast on too, which is ideal.

While comfort is still the main talking point I bring up when recommending the RIG 600 Pro to friends, I also always bring up the durability. The headband on the RIG is practically indestructible, as I have proven to people time and time again by twisting and bending it wildly, much to their horror. It feels fantastic to own a product that is built to last and can take a bit of punishment, and even after a lot of heavy use I haven’t had a single issue with the headset.

Most of what I’ve talked about in the review so far relates to the standard RIG 600 Pro as much as this new model, so let’s talk about the Acid Camo. I’m frankly really impressed with how it looks, with the grey and white camo pattern improved massively by flashes of neon green that liven up the headset a whole lot. It won’t be to everyone’s taste, but I personally think this amount of vibrant flair was exactly what my favourite headset needed and am beyond happy to now wear it everywhere.

The RIG 600 Pro Acid Camo headset is a vibrant take on a sensational headset, and would absolutely be my immediate recommendation for almost anyone looking for a new headset. The comfort of the RIG is fantastic, the sound quality is great and the quality of life features are perfect for daily use. I’ll likely still be wearing the RIG 600 Pro in a year’s time, and thanks to the durability of the headset I can be pretty confident in that.