MXGP 24 The Official Game gets first trailer

Publisher NACON and developer KT Racing has released the first trailer for MXGP 24 The Official Game, coming in 2024.

The racer is the first in a series that has been signed on as the official game until 2028, with the publisher saying it “takes players to the heart of the world’s most emblematic championship, as close to reality as possible.”.

Check out the first gameplay trailer, below:

MXGP 24 is a motocross game offering a realistic driving experience, designed to be accessible to newcomers while offering depth to experienced players. To ensure total immersion, particular attention has been paid to the game’s level design. The conditions of the track, for example, evolves as the bikes pass over it or as weather conditions change. Thanks to 100% official content, players have access to 20 championship circuits around the world, and can wear the jerseys of their favourite riders in the MX2 and MXGP categories. Numerous game modes are available, allowing each player to compete in fast races alone or online, or to start a career, climbing the ranks as victories come and go, with the aim of becoming one of the best riders in the premier class.

NACON has a good history with racing games, and recently released Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown. In our review, we said: “Time will tell just how successful Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown will be, and the recent roadmap reveal suggests some features will be integrated at a later date. Being an online multiplayer requires players to populate the world, so hopefully when the game releases these hotspots and lobbies, along with the streets of Hong Kong Island will fill up with players trying to make a name for itself. The racing is pretty responsive despite a few issues with the weight of the cars feeling too heavy, but I had a great time exploring the streets, finding things to do, and earning reputation any way I could. I just hope more is added in terms of race variety and challenges, but I believe that fun will come when more people get involved.”

MXGP 24 The Official Game is coming to PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5 in “late 2024”.