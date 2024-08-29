Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown year 1 roadmap and post-launch content revealed

Guillaume Guinet, Game Director & Alain Jarniou, Creative Director (and former Game Director of Test Drive Unlimited 2) at KT Racing has revealed the post-launch and year 1 content roadmap for Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown in a new video.

The new video is ten minutes long, and offers some information regarding some community requested features such as real estate and housing, motorbikes, and “improved steering wheel rotation angle in-game”.

Check it out, below:

It seems there will be multiple seasons, with new “activities, vehicles, rewards and themes” every three months. Season 1 is launching from September 14th, and is as follows:

“The Solar Crown competition opens its doors! Once the game is released, the most competitive players will be able to embark on a series of races and frantic challenges to climb the ranks, collect Solar Points and climb to the top of the leaderboard in the hope of becoming the next Solar King/Queen. This first season also includes 60 player levels, 50 Sharps/Streets clan progression levels and a free 25-level Solar Pass featuring various rewards, including cosmetics and an exclusive car.”

Moving onto season 2, “Ibiza city makes its comeback”:

“This second season marks the return of a familiar location that TDU2 fans have known for 13 years: Ibiza (Eivissa in Catalan) is back in TDUSC, more splendid than ever. Players will be able to discover the city and its outskirts, recreated at 1:1 scale in the KT Engine, offering players a different and complementary experience to Hong Kong Island, 3 months after the game’s release. The season will be accompanied by an island-exclusive clan progression with 20 new levels, a Solar Pass, new rewards and exclusive cars, including 5 car models revisited for the occasion.”

Season 3 is subtitled “Clan War”, and is a “constantly evolving game mode”;

“This third season revolves around a clash between the Sharps (whose members consider themselves the elite of sophistication and luxury) and the Streets (provocative and sometimes extreme, seeking to make their mark) across Hong Kong Island and Ibiza/Eivissa, with the arrival of the clan war. This season will also feature 30 new clan progression levels and seasonal content additions.”

Season 4 is “The Casino, an iconic location in the Unlimited series”:

“The fourth and final season of Year 1 marks the grand return of the Casino, a favorite of Test Drive Unlimited 2 fans. This new Solar Crown version of the Casino will offer players the chance to wager their virtual currency through a variety of activities, including poker and slot machines. In addition to bringing 50 player levels, the Casino will allow players to win exclusive new cars, cosmetics and rewards.”

In addition to the 4 seasons, Year 1 will benefit from updates designed to enhance the gameplay experience, including ongoing work on cameras and steering wheel animations in first-person view. The TDUSC team is committed to keeping the game active for many years to come, and to continuing to consider players’ feedback and requests. Features and content requested by fans, such as Real Estate and motorcycles, are currently being considered.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X on September 10th.