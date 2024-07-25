Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown collector edition revealed

NACON and developer Kylotonn have together announced the collector’s edition for Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown along with a new trailer.

The teams say that “the latest trailer in our series presenting the different driving experiences (following on from The Cruiser, The Racer & The Explorer), it features several models from the prestigious Italian brand Ferrari, all available in the game, and illustrates the players’ passion for these exceptional vehicles.”

Check out the video below.

Adding to this, NACON and Kylotonn said: “These cars are prized by collectors both for the joy of driving them, and for the joy of admiring them. In TDUSC, each player has their own physical garage for storing their various hard-earned acquisitions from their adventures on Hong Kong Island.”

Here’s the details on the Ferrari content within Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown:

“Since its creation in 1947, the famous Italian brand Ferrari has carved out a place for itself in the luxury and high-performance automotive sector as a symbol of performance, prestige and elegance thanks to its iconic cars. TDUSC showcases these exceptional speedsters, with ten models available, including:

The legendary 250 GTO (1962), a perfect blend of performance and design, which sums up the Ferrari philosophy in a single car

The 308 GTS (1977), a cabriolet which occupies a special place in the heart of many of the brand’s devotees

The F40 (1987), the most iconic Ferrari supercar of all time celebrating the brand’s 40th anniversary

The Enzo Ferrari (2002), a genuine expression of cutting-edge Formula 1 know-how and technologies from the early 2000s

The 812 Superfast (2017), one of the highest expressions of Ferrari’s most traditional car layout – the naturally-aspirated front-engined V12 berlinetta

To acquire one of these vehicles, players can drop into a car dealership dedicated to the brand and give them a spin, thanks to the Test Drive function, before finalising their purchase.”

As seen above, the collector edition has also been announced, and is available exclusively from the NACON Gaming official site, and is limited to 2000 copies for all the different version (PC, Xbox, PS5, etc). The team says “this unique edition comprises 10 unique collectibles which will delight devotees of the franchise”. It will cost “€199.99, or €249.99 with the game’s Deluxe edition”.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (or TDUSC) is a massively open online racing game (M.O.O.R) set on Hong Kong Island and recreated at 1:1 scale. Take part in an extraordinary competition, Solar Crown, organized by the influential organization Radiant. Behind the wheel of exceptional speedsters, by prestigious brands such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Koenigsegg, Dodge, Apollo and many others, you can freely explore the island with its wide variety of environments or take part in the highest-profile competitions on Hong Kong Island. Beyond your cars, which reflect your inspirations and rewards for your progress in the game, you can customize your game experience in your own image: choose your clan, Sharp or Street, and cultivate your style to impress others, stand out from the crowd and defend your clan. Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown has retained the DNA of the earlier editions, bringing a contemporary, updated look to the multiplayer racing game, offering the players luxury, exceptional cars and competition.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X on September 12th. The Gold edition gets you access from September 5th, and the Silver/Sharp editions let you play from September 10th.