Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown release date confirmed

NACON has finally revealed a firm release date for Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, and it’s coming on September 12th.

The developer says that Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown “lets automotive fans drive extraordinary vehicles along the roads of Hong Kong Island, recreated at a scale of 1:1”. The release date was part of “Big Ben Week”, where the publisher released information and trailers about upcoming games, and you can check out the new trailer for this one, below:

In Solar Crown, you get to live a unique lifestyle and social life never seen before in a video game! This brand-new game in the Test Drive Unlimited series retains the DNA of previous games while introducing a contemporary vision of the multiplayer racing genre. Freely explore the island or take part in the hottest competitions on Hong Kong Island. Live the lavish lifestyle you have always dreamed of and drive the most beautiful cars. Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown features the most eye-catching cars from a range of manufacturers, including the most prestigious: Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Koenigsegg, Dodge, Apollo and many others. However, you’ll need to work hard to earn the privilege of acquiring one! These luxury cars are not just a means of getting from A to B. They represent your ambition and reward your dedication. They make you proud. Remember: your cars reflect who you really are.

NACON also announced an entire “racing department”. The team says: “Drawing upon all of the skills acquired through the studio KT Racing in over 10 years of activity and from the NACON engineers who design the brand’s premium and innovative accessories, during Bigben Week, NACON is proud to present its new department, which represents a natural step in the evolution of the company’s expertise.”

On top of the TDU release date, as part of the racing department announcement, NACON also revealed “Revosim”, a new “premium brand” that will include a steering wheel with a Direct Drive motor, a GT Steering Wheel, and pedals with a load cell. The developer says it’ll be workin on the wheel in the coming months and will eventually have a mobile app that lets you customise things.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X on September 12th.