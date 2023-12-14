Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown gets a new trailer: The Racer

Although it was delayed into 2024, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is still getting new trailers, including “The Racer”, just released.

In the new video a we get to see a new playing style “for the most competitive drivers” in Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown. The previous video was “The Cruiser, which was aimed more at those who simply enjoy driving, but this one is all about the social interactions and competitive aspect of the game”.

Check out the video below, along with the official word from the press release, and the key features:

Challenging other players is one of the many experiences offered by Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown. Naturally, one of the core audiences in its design were those who want to measure themselves against others, test their limits and hoist themselves up to the top of the rankings. On its 1:1 scale recreation of Hong Kong Island, take part in an extraordinary competition, Solar Crown, organised by the influential organisation Radiant. Behind the wheel of exceptional speedsters, by prestigious brands such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Koenigsegg, Dodge, Apollo and many others, you can freely explore the island with its wide variety of environments or take part in the highest-profile competitions on Hong Kong Island. Beyond your cars, which reflect your inspirations and rewards for your progress in the game, you can customise your game experience in your own image: choose your clan, Sharp or Street, and cultivate your style to impress others, stand out from the crowd and defend your clan. Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown has retained the DNA of the earlier editions, bringing a contemporary, updated look to the multiplayer racing game, offering the players luxury, exceptional cars and competition.

Customising your cars, another way to mingle: Any self-respecting competitor must take an interest in the mechanics of their speedster if they expect to test themselves against other competitors. To meet this need, there are workshops accessible in every district on the island. These can enhance cars' performances, but also their visual appearance. These genuine preparation workshops are part of the various social hubs in which players can interact with each other and check out their competitors' plans for inspiration.

Any self-respecting competitor must take an interest in the mechanics of their speedster if they expect to test themselves against other competitors. To meet this need, there are workshops accessible in every district on the island. These can enhance cars’ performances, but also their visual appearance. These genuine preparation workshops are part of the various social hubs in which players can interact with each other and check out their competitors’ plans for inspiration. Other aspects of Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown will be presented in the forthcoming trailers and promote various ways of getting the most out of the game and the richness of the Hong Kong Island setting.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X in 2024.