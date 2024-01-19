Tiebreak, a new Tennis game, announced and released into early access

Nacon and developer Big Ant Studios have together announced Tiebreak, the official game of the ATP and WTA, is now in early access for PC players, with a release on PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch planned for “later this year”.

Nacon says that Tiebreak’s early access launch lets players “take to the virtual court, as the 2024 ATP and WTA tennis seasons kick into gear”, and added that “the developers’ aim in this phase is to use player feedback to further develop the most authentic and ambitious tennis game around”.

TIEBREAK is the official tennis game of the ATP and WTA. Players with controller in hand can take their style of play to the biggest courts and make it count against the computer or the community in multiplayer mode. The early access version includes an initial set of official ATP and WTA tennis players including Belinda Bencic, Taylor Fritz, Marta Kostyuk, Petra Kvitova, Nick Kyrgios, Daniil Medvedev, Alex de Minaur, Andy Murray, Naomi Osaka, Maria Sakkari, Shuai Zhang, Alexander Zverev. It also includes Quick Match mode, allowing for play on all ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 series courts and Basic Tutorials will help players learn and level up their games. This early access phase will incorporate additional official WTA/ATP licensed content, new game modes, improvements and game balancing over the coming months, with regular updates right up to the game’s final release.

On those improvements, a roadmap has been provided, as follows:

February – March

10 – 15 additional Licensed Players

Player and Venue Creator

Online custom Matches

Online Tournament Mode

Gameplay improvements based on feedback

April – May

10 – 30 additional Licensed Players

Advanced Tutorials

Online Tournament Scheduling

Career Mode including additional ATP/WTA Tournaments

Gameplay improvements based on feedback

The game is in early access on PC now, via Steam, and will cost €29.99 | $29.99 | £29.99, though Nacon says the final price of the game will differ from the early access version.