Cricket 24 will launch in early October

NACON and Big Ant Studios has confirmed that Cricket 24 will launch on October 5th for PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox consoles, and PC, and also reiterated that it’ll include more licensed content than any other cricket game in the past. It’ll have teams and nations from around the globe, which Big Ant says will create “the most complete video game simulation of cricket seen to date”.

“We can’t wait for cricket fans to be able to experience and play Cricket 24, leading their favourite Test, One Day or T20 team to victory in the most realistic cricket video game ever made,” said Big Ant Studios CEO, Ross Symons. “After a decade of experience the Big Ant Studios team are the leading cricket video game developers in the world. We are really excited to offer our fans Cricket 24 this October, a cricket game with greater immersion and depth than any that have come before it”, Symons added.

Here’s a list of some of the key features:

The Ashes; Cricket 24 will feature the biggest rivalry in cricket – The Ashes. Detailed cutscenes put the user into the moment as gamers get the chance to play out their very own Ashes journey. Feel a part of the team with press conferences and team training sessions. Unique commentary allows for complete immersion. Experience The Ashes playing as a single player, or as a member of the Australian or English teams.

Official Licenses; Over 200 players with full photogrammetry. Major cricket nations including Australia, England, Pakistan, West Indies, New Zealand and Ireland with more to be announced over the coming months. The biggest tournaments including The Ashes, the KFC BBL and Weber WBBL, The Hundred, the Caribbean Premier League and the Pakistan Super League, plus a number of 'to be announced' professional Indian T20 teams, along with more than 50 highly detailed official stadiums.

Career Mode; Follow the journey of your player from club cricketer all the way to the international stage, developing your skills and growing your fan base as you hone your craft to become the next big thing in cricket. Cricket 24 gives you more control in determining your destiny, becoming a short-form hero, focusing on the Test team, or trying to balance both on your way to cricketing stardom.

All new fielding; A complete overhaul of the fielding systems to provide the most realistic and responsive fielding controls ever seen in a cricket video game.

Cross Platform; Fully cross platform. Play online against your friends and the world’s best players with no platform restrictions. Create and share custom content across all platforms including stadiums, players, teams and more with the Academy.

Cricket 24 launches on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on October 5th. It’ll be coming to Nintendo Switch in November 2023.